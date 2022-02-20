COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Jacqueline L. Davis, 75, of Waterloo, died Friday, February 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Evelyn A. Ehlers, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Idella B. Gulden, 102, of Waterloo, died Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Rosewood Estates of Friendship Village, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Lorraine M. Heinick, 95, of Waterloo, died Friday, February 18, at NorthCrest Specialty Care. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Marion Lois Stone, 94 of New Hampton, died Thursday, February 17, 2022, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Harold “Lennie” Tompkins, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Deery Suites at Western Home Communities. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
