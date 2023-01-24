COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Janet Alayne Nickol Hinrichs, 86, of Hampton, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at Whispering Willow Memory Care, Fredericksburg. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Hampton.
Barbara J. Kepple, 84, of Waterloo, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.
Donald Carl McFate, 91, of Toledo, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the State Center Specialty Care. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Craig A. Pettit, 59, of Waterloo, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
