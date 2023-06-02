Mary Ann Cooney, 91, of Waterloo, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
Loma Yvonne Lusthoff, 95, Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Thuesen Cottage at the Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Donna Leona Warren Nelson, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services at Tower Park.
Doris J. Webber, 88, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.