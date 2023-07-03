Jeffery Francis Hingtgen, 57, of Independence, and formerly of Jesup, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at his home in Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Jesup.
John Mountain, 94, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Martin Center Care Facility. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Benton Harley Peters, 93, of Aplington, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Arrangements: Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Aplington Chapel.
Larry L. Robinson, 63, of Oelwein, died on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Oelwein.
