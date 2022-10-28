 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Gareth D. “Gary” Downey, 82, of Hudson, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Parents want their kids to learn more than academics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News