COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Jack R. Demuth, 75, of Chicago, Illinois, died surrounded Friday, August 26, 2022, at Evanston Hospital, Evanston. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Jesup.

Thomas R. Greenley, 82, of Independence, died Monday, August 29, 2022, at ABCM – Independence West Campus in Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home.

Steven Lynn Thomassen, 67, of Center Point, formerly Grundy Center, died August 30, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Engelkes Abels Funeral Home.

