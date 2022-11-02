 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

James “Jim” Edwin Kleiner, 89, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at UPH Allen Memorial Hospital Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.

