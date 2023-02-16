Dennis J. Lau, 68, of Oelwein, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Wilbur C. Nielsen, 98, of Independence, died Monday, February 13, 2023, at Lexington Estate, Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home of Independence.
Refa Darlene Stoler, 95, of Waterloo, died Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Ravenwood Specialty Care, Waterloo. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Clifford J. Zieser, 96, of Independence, died Monday, February 13, 2023, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center, West Campus in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.
