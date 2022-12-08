 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Dolores Curtis, 91, of Alden, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls

Elaine Ella Teisinger, 90, of Waverly, formerly of Denver, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn.

