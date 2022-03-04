 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Shirley Ann Hulsing, 85, of Rockwell, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Sheffield Care Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

Merlyn Klocke, 85, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.

