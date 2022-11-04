 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Larry D. Kibbee, 77, of Raymond, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Pinnacle Specialty Care. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo.

Dorothy Kalianov, 99, died Thurdsay, November 3, 2022 at Friendship Village. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, Waterloo.

Alan Pint, 52, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

