 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Shirley L. Carroll, 91, of Waterloo, formerly of Voorhies, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.

Gail M. Roeding, 58, of Waverly, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, November 14, 2022 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service West Ridgway.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Winterize your car with these tips before the snowy season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News