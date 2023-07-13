Dr. Kenneth Bopp, 83 of Columbia, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 9, 2023. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.
Joan Lucille Debettignies, 91, of Waterloo, died Monday, July 10, 2023, at Harmony Waterloo, formerly ProMedica. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Eldon Laverne DeVries, 91, of Grundy Center, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Creekside Living. Arrangements: Engelkes-Abels Funeral & Cremation Service.
James L. “Jim” Glass, 83, of Waterloo, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Joseph Powers, 62, of Waterloo, died Monday, July 10, 2023, at his home under hospice care. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
