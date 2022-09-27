 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Judith Anne (Risdon) Cardin, 84, of Kerrville, Texas, died Friday, August 5th in Dallas, Texas. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes.

Gregory Lyle Keahna Sr., 73, of Tama, died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at UnityPoint/Marshalltown Medical Center. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Barbara J. Paull, 78, of Independence, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital Hospice Unit. Arrangements: White Funeral Home.

Dorothy Jean Taylor, 85, died Thursday, September 22, 2022 at her home in Geneva. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton.

