COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Judith Anne (Risdon) Cardin, 84, of Kerrville, Texas, died Friday, August 5th in Dallas, Texas. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes.
Gregory Lyle Keahna Sr., 73, of Tama, died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at UnityPoint/Marshalltown Medical Center. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Barbara J. Paull, 78, of Independence, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital Hospice Unit. Arrangements: White Funeral Home.
Dorothy Jean Taylor, 85, died Thursday, September 22, 2022 at her home in Geneva. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton.
