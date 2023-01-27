 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Emily J. Gudenkauf, 27, of Independence, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center, Independence. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop.

Lorna D. Heronimus, 93, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Locke on 4th

Janet Mangin Pierce, 69, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, in Orange Park.

Robert Renken, 86, of Iowa Falls, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.

LeRoy Reysack, 77, of Bristow, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa, Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Dumont.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dogs will accept food from humans but won't return the favor, according to a study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News