COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Leann R. Bishop, 75, of La Porte City, died Friday, March 11, 2022 at MercyOne Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke in La Porte City.
Jacob “Jake” D. Craun, 26, of Jesup, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Becker & Son Funeral Homes, Sumner.
Mark C. Ganske, 45, of Marion, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his mother’s home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
James “Jim” Grady, 59, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
LeRoy William Junker, 81, of Dumont, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.
John T. McCroy, 80, of Waterloo, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Kermit Sandersfeld, 94, of Latimer, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility, Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.