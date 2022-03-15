 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEATH NOTICES

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Leann R. Bishop, 75, of La Porte City, died Friday, March 11, 2022 at MercyOne Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke in La Porte City.

Jacob “Jake” D. Craun, 26, of Jesup, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Becker & Son Funeral Homes, Sumner.

Mark C. Ganske, 45, of Marion, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his mother’s home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

James “Jim” Grady, 59, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

LeRoy William Junker, 81, of Dumont, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

John T. McCroy, 80, of Waterloo, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Kermit Sandersfeld, 94, of Latimer, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility, Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These former race horses are set to become therapy animals after retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News