 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Suzette Merri Fisher, 70, Cedar Falls, died Thursday, November 16, 2022 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

7 key car fluids to check before winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News