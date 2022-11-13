COURIER DEATH NOTICES

James George Campbell, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at MercyOne Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Alice Genevieve Konig, 90, of Allison, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.
David Levitt, 76, of Sheffield, , died Monday, November 7, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.
Richard A. “Dick” Stoeckel, 87, of Oelwein, died November 9, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
