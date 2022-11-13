 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

James George Campbell, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at MercyOne Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Alice Genevieve Konig, 90, of Allison, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

David Levitt, 76, of Sheffield, , died Monday, November 7, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

Richard A. “Dick” Stoeckel, 87, of Oelwein, died November 9, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways you are shortening the life of your microwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News