COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Richard “Rick” Ford Oesterling III, 67, of Waterloo, died May 5th, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Byrd Robbins, 94, of Iowa Falls, died Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Scenic Manor. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.

