Patricia J. Dzaboff, 80, of West Union, Iowa, formerly of Arlington, Iowa, died Tuesday afternoon, July 18, 2023, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette, Iowa. Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington, Iowa.
Constance “Connie” Merron, 68, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, IA, surrounded by her loving family.
Lucile Carrie Friedley, 90, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at her home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.