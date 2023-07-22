Patricia J. Dzaboff, 80, of West Union, Iowa, formerly of Arlington, Iowa, died Tuesday afternoon, July 18, 2023, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette, Iowa. Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington, Iowa.

Constance “Connie” Merron, 68, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, IA, surrounded by her loving family.

Lucile Carrie Friedley, 90, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at her home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.