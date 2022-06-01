COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Joyce “Kathi” Hagberg, 80, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.
Dale Allen Poe, 69, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Greene.
Kara K. Schmith, 49, of Oelwein, died Monday, May 30, 2022 at her home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington.
Dennis Smith, 51, of Waupaca, Wisconsin, died Sunday, May 29, 2022 at his home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
