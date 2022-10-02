COURIER DEATH NOTICES

James Cameron, 81, of Waverly, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center, Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.
Karen Lynn (Tweet) Steppe, 36, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Unity Point Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Engelkes Abels Funeral Home.
John Henry Clinton Jr., 70, of Waterloo, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories.
Nancy C. Durnan, 71, died Saturday, October 1, 2022. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, West Ridgeway.
Lasiene Cher Hennessy, 53, of Tama, died Saturday, October 1, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Donald J. Hundley, 34, of Kansas City, Mo, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop.
Effie J. Lienau, 93, of Fredericksburg, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Whispering Willows Assisted Living in Fredericksburg. Arrangements: Hugeback—Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, Fredericksburg.
Marian Ruth Kimm Paulsen, 94, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Virgil J. Matthias, 86, of Readlyn, died Friday, September 30, 2022 at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial, Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn.
Janice Kay “Jan” Schmitt, 84, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Unity Point Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Eric Vance Wilhelmi, 58, of Toledo, died Friday, September 30, 2022 at his home. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
