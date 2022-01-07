 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Stepheney Lewis, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, December 31, 2021 at home. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Eldon “Bud” McDade, 86, of Waterloo, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Robert E. “Bob” Watson, 89, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Friendship Village Retirement Community. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

