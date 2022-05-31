 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Ann Overmann, 64, died Saturday, May 28, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories.

