COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Harold “Harry” Dole, 89, died Friday, June 24, 2022 in his home. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Creamtion Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center.
Lynda L. Hertenstein, 76, of Oelwein, died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at her home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Dr. Robert Edward Lee, 93, of Waverly, died Friday, June 24, 2022, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
