COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Betty R. Meska, 97, of Oelwein, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Dan Rush, 78, of Iowa Falls, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.

Gayle Willms, 75, of Ackley, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Hansen Family Hospital. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.

