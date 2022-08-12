COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Mary Daroline Buehner, 97, of Waverly, died on Wednesday August 10, 2022, at Waverly Health Center. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
Shirley Ann Williams Franklin of of Marshalltown, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Nadine M. Cook Hines, 94, of Independence, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Buchanan County Health Center. Arrangement: White Funeral Home of Independence.
Deanne Webb, 79, of Cresco, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Evans Nursing Home. Arrangements: Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home.
