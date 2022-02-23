 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Patrice Lynn “Pea” Hart, 59, of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Makayla Marie Houdek, Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Sandra Joyce Leuer, 61, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at Ravenwood Specialty Care. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

