COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Norma J. Crisman, 93, of Waterloo and formerly of Dallas, Texas, died Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Linda M. Kress, 71, of Rowley, died on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Unity Point- St. Like’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory, Independence.
Rev. James E. Rozendaal, 87, of Independence, died Monday, January 24, 2022, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living & Memory Care, Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
