Jess Duane Brown, 91, of Tama, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Steven Flick, 72, of Hill City, SD, died April 14, 2023. Arrangements: Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City, SD.

Dennis Keith Hamlett, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Univ. of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Jill E. Kerr, 80, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Hudson, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at NewAldaya Lifescapes. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Stan Reed, 69, of Waterloo, died on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Cherie Rae Walker, 71, of Tama, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Carol Ann Wilson, 73, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Maria Wortham, 87, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her home. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.