 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Louis M. Ostlie, 94, of Evansdale, died Monday, January 31, 2022 at LaPorte Specialty Care. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Margaret “Peggy” Ann Rounds, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 29, 2022 in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Michelle “Mikki” Grace Ann (Sapp) Uhlenhopp, 55, of Oelwein, died January 28, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cook with kids the right way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News