COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Geralynn Jean (Hicok) Legel, 73, of Waverly, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.

Kenneth Roger “Sonny” Petersen Jr., 79, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, January 30, 2023. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services at Tower Park.

Ruth M. Quario, 73, of West Des Moines, formerly of Oelwein, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Pine Acres Rehab Center, West Des Moines. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

