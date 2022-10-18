COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Evelyn M. Goedken, 63, of Lamont,died Friday, October 14, 2022, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Winthrop & Lamont.
Robert Milton Heidemann, 63, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Robert “Bob” L. Jasper, 86, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.
Erwin Koschmeder, 92, of Readlyn, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Tripoli Nursing and Rehab, Tripoli. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn.
Nancy Kress, 70, of Rowley, died Sunday, October 16, 2022. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop.
Thelma (Bruger) Kusel, 95, of Keystone, died Saturday, October 15, 2022. Arrangements: Phillips Funeral Home, Keystone.
Alice Moeller, 77, of Oelwein, died Sunday October 16, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
