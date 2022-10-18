 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Evelyn M. Goedken, 63, of Lamont,died Friday, October 14, 2022, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Winthrop & Lamont.

Robert Milton Heidemann, 63, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Robert “Bob” L. Jasper, 86, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service.

Erwin Koschmeder, 92, of Readlyn, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Tripoli Nursing and Rehab, Tripoli. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn.

Nancy Kress, 70, of Rowley, died Sunday, October 16, 2022. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop.

Thelma (Bruger) Kusel, 95, of Keystone, died Saturday, October 15, 2022. Arrangements: Phillips Funeral Home, Keystone.

Alice Moeller, 77, of Oelwein, died Sunday October 16, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How using an air frying may help you save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News