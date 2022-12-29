COURIER DEATH NOTICES

David R. Baum, 86, of Independence, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at home. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
Judith Lee Ihlenfeldt, 68, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Ravenwood Specialty Care. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Darlene Mae Rath, 86, of Fairbank, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver.
Vivian P. Robbins, 95, of Oelwein, formerly of Strawberry Point, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care, Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Donald L. Ticknor, 86, of Waterloo, died Monday, December 26, 2022, Wellspring Living, Friendship Village. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Pauline Van Mill, 91, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Arlington Place, Grundy Center. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls.
Winona J. West, 81, of Independence, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Corridor Crossing Place, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
