Brittany Lynn Becker, 29, of Vinton and most recently of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home,Vinton.
Steven C. Fowlkes, 62, of Independence, died on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Unity Point - St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Etha Mae Roby, 72, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 26, 2023, in the comfort of her home. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
Norman VanDeWalker, 62, of Oelwein, died June 27, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Paul Yerkes, 64, of Greene, died Friday, June 23, 2023. Arrangements: Counsell Funeral Home and Cremations.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.