Barbara J. Gipper, 74, of Fairbank, died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Oelwein. Arrangements: Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.
Judith “Judy” Ann Richmond, 81, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Iowa City VA Medical Center. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
