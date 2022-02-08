COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Blaine W. Fisher, 91 of Charles City, formerly of Nashua, died Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory-Olson Chapel, Nashua.

Dale Curtis Nelson, 83, of Fredericksburg, died Saturday, February 5, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory, Fredericksburg.

Dale Greg Pitz, 77, of Lawler, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, New Hampton.

Donnalou Rachel Schwake, 61, died Sunday at home. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Terry Allen Slater, 58, of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 6, 2022 at UnityPointHealth–Allen Memorial. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Lou Ann Voshell, 64, of Waterloo, died Monday, February 7, 2022 at her home. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.