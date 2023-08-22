Rose Marie Glanville, age 88, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Thursday, August 17, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.Arrangements are pending at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. 319-352-1187
Marvin W. Brecher, age 85, of La Porte City, died while on his farm in La Porte City on Saturday, August 19, 2023.Locke in La Porte City is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131.
Aurelia C. Harringa, 93, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Western Home Deery Suites in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
