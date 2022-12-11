 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Marvlyn Kae Barber, 68, of Clarksville, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.

Deborah “Debbie” Jean Hayes Hurst, 66, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 7, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Joseph C. Kintzle, 82, of Edgewood, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Leonard-Muller Funeral Home.

Dawn R. Kohls, 50, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Gen Z are turning their time online into a side hustle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News