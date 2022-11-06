COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Steven Barkhoff, 73, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Bryan P. Benson, 65, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at MercyOne Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Carroll Hanna, 87, of Tama, died Friday, November 4, 2022 at St. Francis Manor, Grinnell. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Pamela Yvonne (Jacobs) Hand, 76, of Waverly, died Friday, November 4, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.
Marilyn A. Summers, 65, of Independence, died Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Buchanan County Health Center, Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.