COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Steven Barkhoff, 73, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Bryan P. Benson, 65, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at MercyOne Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Carroll Hanna, 87, of Tama, died Friday, November 4, 2022 at St. Francis Manor, Grinnell. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Pamela Yvonne (Jacobs) Hand, 76, of Waverly, died Friday, November 4, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.

Marilyn A. Summers, 65, of Independence, died Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Buchanan County Health Center, Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.


