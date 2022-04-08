 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Marilyn Jean Fredrick, 85, of Jesup, formally of Strawberry Point, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo. Arrangements: Leonard-Muller Funeral Home & Crematory.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What do flight attendants eat before, during and after work?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News