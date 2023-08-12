Ronald “Ron” Carl Beckmann, 73, of Waterloo, passed away on August 8, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family.

Kathleen Frances Schwennen, 92 years old, of Jesup, IA, died of natural causes, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at her home in Jesup.White Funeral Home, Jesup is assisting the family.

Steven William Scott, 71 years old, of Fairbank, IA, and formerly of Independence, IA, died Saturday, August 5, 2023, at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA.White Funeral Home, Independence, is assisting the family.

Mark Fischels, 62, died Thursday August 10, at Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.

Vicki A. Cox, 71, Cedar Falls, died August 10, 2023 at her home. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.