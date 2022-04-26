COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Dorothy A. Alden, 96, of Sheffield, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Sheffield Care Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton.
Richard R. Koch, 64, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 25, 2022 at The Pillar of Cedar Valley. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services, Locke at Tower Park.
Gladys Elsie Love, 94, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, April 24, 2022 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Arthur “Art” Thomas McGovern, 82, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at UnityPointHealth Allen Memorial. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Lucy Sunken, 80, of Iowa Falls, died Sunday, April 24, 2022 at her home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.
