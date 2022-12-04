COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Frances Carter, 88, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Robert M. Humble, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Deery Suites, Western Home Communities. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home.
Janet J. Leverington, 87, of Oelwein, died Friday, December 2, 2022, at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care, Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Shirley Dee “Da ka te ta no ga” Sanache, 75, of Mitchellville, formerly of Tama, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Peter F. Strait, 77, of Willow Springs, MO, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Ozark Medical Center, West Plains, MO. Arrangements: Willow Springs Funeral Home.
