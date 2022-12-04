 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Frances Carter, 88, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Robert M. Humble, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Deery Suites, Western Home Communities. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home.

Janet J. Leverington, 87, of Oelwein, died Friday, December 2, 2022, at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care, Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Shirley Dee “Da ka te ta no ga” Sanache, 75, of Mitchellville, formerly of Tama, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Peter F. Strait, 77, of Willow Springs, MO, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Ozark Medical Center, West Plains, MO. Arrangements: Willow Springs Funeral Home.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's another way to recycle toilet paper rolls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News