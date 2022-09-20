COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Patricia C. Entz, 94, of Johnston, formerly of Waterloo, died September 18, 2022. Arrangements: Locke on 4th St.
Norris Kimball, 82, of Quasqueton, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at ABCM West Campus in Independence. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop.
Joseph David Thorne, 44, formerly of Allison, died September 10, 2022, at the University of Chicago Hospital. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Allison.
