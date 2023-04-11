Robert T. “Bob” Brown, 72, of Oelwein, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes Inc.
Anna Marie Fisher, 68, of Tama, died Saturday, April 8, 2023 at UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Bertilla Mae Mickle, 92, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at The Derry Suites at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Cathie Gordon, 79, of Independence, formerly of Westgate, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at her home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Thomas William Kline, 83, Hudson, died Sunday, April 9, 2023 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Gregory J. Knapp, 71, of Escondido, California, died Friday, March 3, 2023. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
