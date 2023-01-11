COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Margaret I. Fischels, 90, of Independence, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.
Raymond “Ray” Hoffman Jr., 95, of Waterloo, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
Karen Louise Lamphier, 78, of Fayette, died Monday, January 9, 2023. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Carl Edwin Shelton, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at NewAldaya Lifescapes of Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.