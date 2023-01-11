 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Margaret I. Fischels, 90, of Independence, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Raymond “Ray” Hoffman Jr., 95, of Waterloo, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.

Karen Louise Lamphier, 78, of Fayette, died Monday, January 9, 2023. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

Carl Edwin Shelton, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at NewAldaya Lifescapes of Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls.

