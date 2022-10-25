 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Jean O. Dempster, 93, Cedar Falls, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Norman Ernest Homeyer, 92, of Waverly, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.

Barbara J. Koch, 73, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Larry K. Shollenbarger, of Waterloo, died Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

