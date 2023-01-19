 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Thomas Frank Crone, 79, of Tama, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at UnityPoint Health/St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why your cough has lasted so long this winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News