COURIER DEATH NOTICES

INDEPENDENCE — JOHN L. “JACK” EVERS, 84, of Independence, formally of Rowley, died on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center, Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

WATERLOO — FLORENCE B. RAMSELL, 102, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at NorthCrest Specialty Care, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

READLYN — RONALD “RON” ARTHUR WOLFF, 88, of Readlyn, died Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center, Waverly. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Readlyn.

Tags

